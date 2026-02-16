Delta Receives Torch Of Unity For 2nd N’Delta Games

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday, formally received the Torch of Unity for the 2nd Niger Delta Games, reaffirming the state’s commitment to youth empowerment and regional integration through sports.

The Governor was represented at the ceremony, held at Government House, Asaba, by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, who described the torch as a powerful symbol that transcends a mere ceremonial emblem.

Receiving the torch on behalf of the Governor, Onyeme said the flame represents peace, unity, and the shared vision of the Niger Delta people to harness sports as a catalyst for sustainable development.

“This torch we received today goes beyond a ceremonial sporting emblem. It is a profound symbol of peace, unity, and our shared vision to use sports as a catalyst for sustainable development in the Niger Delta,” he said.

He noted that the Niger Delta Games had evolved into a credible platform for discovering and grooming sporting talents, encouraging healthy competition, and reinforcing brotherhood among states in the region.

According to him, sports remain one of the most effective tools for positively engaging young people, instilling discipline, nurturing teamwork, promoting excellence, and steering youths away from social vices.

“As preparation intensifies for the Games to be hosted in Benin City, Edo State, sports continue to unite us across boundaries and differences, while opening doors of opportunity for our youths,” Onyeme added.

He commended the organisers for their vision and consistency in using sports as a vehicle for regional development, and also acknowledged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its sponsorship and unwavering support.

He said: “The NDDC’s investment in this festival underscores its dedication to youth empowerment, peace, and unity across the Niger Delta region”.

The Deputy Governor assured the organisers and stakeholders of the Delta State Government’s full support toward the successful hosting of the Games in Benin from February 20 to 27, 2026.

He urged participating athletes to compete with determination, fairness, and true sportsmanship, reminding them that they were not just contesting for medals but serving as ambassadors of hope, unity, and progress for the Niger Delta.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Mr Onoriode Oborevwori, described the championship flame as a sign of collective strength and shared vision among Nthe iger Delta states.

He disclosed that Delta State had concluded a rigorous selection process beginning with local government trials, followed by state trials and camping, to ensure that only the best and most dedicated athletes represent the state in all 16 sporting events at the festival.

He said: “Our athletes have undergone thorough screening and intensive preparation. We are confident they will make Delta proud in Benin”.

Oborevwori added that sports events such as the Niger Delta Games foster unity, peaceful coexistence, and stronger ties among neighbouring states.

Project Consultant and Managing Director of Dunamis-Icon Limited, Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo, who led the delegation to present the torch, expressed appreciation to the Delta State Government for the warm reception.

He said the Niger Delta Games was designed to harness and add value to the abundant sporting talents in the region, stressing that the focus was not merely on winning medals but on identifying and nurturing future champions.

“We have enough talents in each of the Niger Delta states. Over 4,000 athletes will compete in 16 sports in Benin. This is not just about who comes first or last; it is about discovering potentials that will make our region and country proud tomorrow,” Ikpokpo stated.