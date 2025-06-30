Delta Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger Govt-Media Partnership

The Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to fostering robust and stronger relationship with media, saying that it treasures its partnership with the media in the development of the state.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s Executive Assistant on Public Enlightenment on Projects and Policies, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, stated this at the just-concluded Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Enugu.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the convention, Ifeajika said that Delta government recognised that as the fourth estate of the realm, the media were integral to governance in the state and country, especially in holding government at all levels, accountable to the people.

According to him, healthy government-media relationship is a culture in Delta, which successive administrations had continued to nurture to ensure that the partnership is not only sustained but strengthened.

Ifeajika, who was Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, commended media practitioners for their support to the Oborevwori administration, which had so far recorded a superlative performance in every facet of governance.

“The governor’s performance in the past two years has been acknowledged as sterling across the country and beyond and this was further attested to by the recent awards to the governor by reputable organisations.

He urged the media to be resilient and not distracted from their role as watchdog of the society, stressing that vibrant media remained the public’s confidence for a better society.

Ifeajika congratulated the President of the NGE, Mr Eze Anaba, on his re-election, describing it as a vote of confidence in his leadership.

He also congratulated other members elected into various offices and urged them to sustain their contributions towards positioning the Guild for greater accomplishments.

No fewer than 400 editors, including Mr John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Television, who was chairman of the convention and supported by veteran journalists, Chief Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, participated at the session.

The convention brought together media leaders to deliberate on issues affecting journalism profession, media independence, and national development while also strengthening peer engagement and collaborative frameworks among editors nationwide.

The NGE biennial convention remains one of the most important gatherings for Nigeria’s top media professionals, providing a platform for them to reflect on the challenges and prospects of journalism in the country.