Delta, REA, RESCOs Sign Pact On Renewable Energy Investments

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has affirmed the readiness of his administration to harness renewable energy solutions as a catalyst for industrial growth in urban and rural areas in the state.

The Governor said Delta has strategically positioned itself to leverage on national energy programs such as the Nigeria Electrification Project, Energizing Education Programme, Energizing Economies Initiative, and the Rural Electrification Fund.

Speaking at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) State-by-State Roundtable Engagement yesterday said the engagement tagged, “Unlocking Distributed Energy Investments for Industrial Growth and Inclusive Access in Delta State,” aligns with the state’s Medium-Term Development Plan (2024–2027) and the MORE Agenda.

He maintained that reliable electricity remains the cornerstone for “unlocking productivity, attracting investments, and enhancing the livelihoods of any economy, particularly in underserved communities.”

He said renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro, and biomass are no longer underdeveloped options but “powerful tools for inclusive growth, enterprise development, and rural transformation.”