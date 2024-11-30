Delta ranks top 10 in 2024 accountability, transparency evaluation

Share

Delta State has been evaluated and rated among top 10 states in Nigeria in the 2024 Governance Accountability and Transparency Index (GATI).

This is a project developed to become an annual report, focusing on the accountability and transparency perception calculation of each of the 36 state governments in the country.

The report is a project of the Guild of Online Media Editors and Publishers (GOMEP) Nigeria – a body of over 75 online media editors and publishers in Nigeria.

In the maiden edition, Delta, Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Anambra, Enugu, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Borno and Osun states, made the list of Category A, on equal Average Index Points (AIP).

The media parley to unveil the 2024 edition revealed that the Governance Accountability and Transparency Index was conceived to deepen good governance by beaming more searchlights on the activities of all the state governments in Nigeria.

The National President, Dr. Dozie Nwankodu, said the group strictly adhered to five globally- acceptable methodologies in measuring the indices, including Surveys; Document Review; Expert Assessments; Data Analysis and Index Aggregation.

According to him, the project was carried out through the assessment of seven key measurable indices- Public Access to Information and Open Data Initiatives; Budget Transparency and Participatory Budgeting; Audit and Oversight; Anti-Corruption Efforts; Government Responsiveness; Procurement Transparency and Media Freedom.

He maintained that each of the seven indices was scored in consideration of the merit of performance of the states per Index.

He said, “From the Chart, scores between 85% and 100% are in Category A, and rated Exceptional Performance(EP); 65% to 84% are in Category B, and adjudged Strong Performance (SP); 45% to 64% are in Category C, and rated Average Performance (AP); 25% to 44%, are in Category D, and rated Poor Performance (PP); and 0% to 24% are in Category E, and rated Non-Performance (NP).”

