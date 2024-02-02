Delta Ranks First in Criminal Justice Reforms –Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said the state ranked first in the country in Criminal Justice Reforms by the Abuja-based Centre for Socio-Legal Studies. Oborevwori stated that the state achieved the feat following the passage of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022, and Administration of Civil Justice Law 2022 by the State House of Assembly under his leadership as Speaker.

Oborevwori stated this in his remarks during the swearing-in of three newly appointed Commissioners in Asaba, the state capital. The new Commissioners are Mr Ekemejero Ohwovoriole (SAN), Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Dr Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, Commissioner for Information, and Prince Kelly Kalanama Penawou, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He described the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ohwovoriole (SAN) as a brilliant and capable lawyer schooled in the best traditions of legal practice.

“Deep, driven, and devoted to his craft, Mr Ohwovoriole brings to the office almost 30 years of distinguished service at the Bar”. He challenged the new Attorney-General to sustain the state’s pace setter role in Criminal Justice Reforms, adding that state’s criminal justice laws are adjudged widely to be 21st century-compliant, especially with recourse to technology. “Only recently, Attorneys- General of the south-east states adopted the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022 as their model, hailing it as ‘a unique framework for the administration of criminal justice’.”

Oborevwori further remarked that the new Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, is a tested hand and avid communicator in the field of political communication and information management, having served meritoriously as the PDP State Publicity Secretary in the last eight years. He charged the Commissioners to lead by example by being role models in their respective ministries.

Responding, the Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, expressed appreciation to God and to Governor Oborevwori, for finding them worthy to serve as commissioners.