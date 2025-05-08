Delta Raked In $63 Billion Revenue In 2025, $5.8 Billion Operating Income

Delta Air Lines concluded 2025 (its Centennial year) with recordbreaking revenue and strong cash flow, primarily driven by a surge in demand for premium travel and a highly successful loyalty partnership with American Express.

For the December quarter, Delta recorded $16.0 billion in operating revenue, delivering an operating income of $1.5 billion and an operating margin of 9.2 per cent. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.86, supported by healthy demand across premium, international and corporate travel segments.

Operating cash flow for the quarter totalled $2.3 billion, reflecting continued strength in Delta’s core business. On a full-year basis, Delta generated $63.4 billion in operating revenue, with operating income of $5.8 billion and pre-tax income of $6.2 billion, resulting in a 9.8% pre-tax margin.

Full-year earnings per share reached $7.66, while operating cash flow stood at $8.3 billion. “The Delta team delivered a strong close to our Centennial year, demonstrating the differentiation and durability we’ve built,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

“Our industry-leading performance delivered for our customers and our employees, while creating value for our owners, consistent with our long-term financial framework. “We generated $5 billion in pre-tax profit, a double-digit operating margin, and a record $4.6 billion in free cash flow, all while navigating a challenging environment.

“These results would not be possible without the exceptional efforts of our people, and I look forward to celebrating our team next month with $1.3 billion of well-earned profit sharing.”

“2026 is off to a strong start with top-line growth accelerating on consumer and corporate demand. For the full year, we expect to deliver margin expansion and earnings growth of 20% year-over-year.”