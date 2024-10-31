Delta Races Ahead In Battle For Zero Hunger By 2030

Share

For former Governor James Ibori, it was ‘Live and Own a Farm’. For his successor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who pursued ‘Delta Beyond Oil’ till his last day in office, it was ‘The True Face of Delta’ before he introduced the ‘Obasanjo Farms’ at OgwuashiUku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area along Kwale road.

The ‘Okowaplus’ under the auspices of the Job and Wealth Creation of the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, impacted positively for eight years on the Skill Training and Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurial Programme (YAGEP).

Though Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is yet to coin any sobriquet for his agricultural pursuit like his predecessors in office, his breakthroughs under the ‘Sheriff-Cares’ for over 208,000 beneficiaries had boosted his agricultural pursuit.

In Nigeria, the agricultural sector historically dominates the economy, youths are encouraged to leverage on fresh ideas and creative solutions to drive agricultural productivity, food security and national revenue growth.

Agricultural practice highlights the critical importance of human rights to food with collective responsibility of government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that food is available and at an affordable price.

Declaration on food

The United Nations Universal Declarations of Human Rights declared that “Everyone has the right to a standard of living, adequate for the health and wellbeing of himself and his family, including food, clothing, and housing among others.”

The World Food Day is an international day to commemorate the establishment of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) in 1945 and aims at promoting global awareness and action against hunger and malnutrition. Having nutritious food in the right quantity is a right, not a privilege.

Hence, in recent times, the state government has placed priority attention to agro inputs by providing support to over 6,000 farmers, with 2,000 more to be supported in the collaboration between the state and the African Union Development Agency National Office in Nigeria (AUDA-NEPAD).

No wonder the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in the state, Val Arenyeka, on the occasion of the yearly World Food Day celebration held on October 16, offered a platform for stakeholders to evaluate the nature and extent of world food prospects and problems and have them put in place measures at the sub-national, national and international levels to end hunger, malnutrition, poverty and ensure food security.

He further said that the support of Oborevwori to the teeming farmers in the state since his assumption of office had been uncommon.

Watchword

The governor has always showed his commitment to ensuring food security for the state through his support for the farmers through various programmes initiated by his administration on assumption of office.

His matrix is, “Our farmers must receive the necessary support to continue their vital contributions to our economy. Agriculture remains a key pillar of our development strategy, and, through this disbursement, we aim to enhance food production, increase household incomes, and ultimately improve the livelihood of thousands of Deltans.”

The governor is not leaving any stone unturned as he has provided agricultural inputs to 6,020 farmers to boost agricultural production and ensure food security in the state.

He flagged-off the disbursement of agricultural inputs to beneficiaries under the Result Area 2 – FADAMA (Food Security) of the Delta Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, D-CARES.

He announced the release of N1 billion counterpart funding for the Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD), to empower 2,000 farmers on food production, livestock and aquaculture. He said the state government took

the steps to boost agricultural production and ensure sustainable food security in the state and the country. The governor then urged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity by utilising the inputs efficiently so as to improve their productivity and harvest and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the state.

He said, “We did this to meet the Sustainable Agricultural Sector Reforms component of Realistic Reforms of my M.O.R.E Agenda. We are committed to ensuring that the goals of this programme are achieved.

Further steps

Other steps taken by the state government include partnering with the Green Revolution Farmers Feed the Nation Foundation (GRFFNF) to eliminate hunger, ensure food security and create jobs.

Arenyeka, supported by his counterpart in Trade and Investment, Mr Samuel Oligida, said the vision of the foundation was in tandem with the M.O.R.E. Agenda of the state government, which is to create opportunity for all and to ensure food security and job creation for youths, women and persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

He said, “the foundation will provide answer to the current hunger in the country given its recorded achievements targeted at agricultural and food production in the country.”

He said his ministry would be opening up 2,000 hectares and would be creating clusters for famers in the state to cultivate even as he assured that members of the foundation would be carried along.

According to him, the state would support the capacity building of the foundation and also give technical, and financial support as well as palliatives to the foundation to enable it drive its programme in the state.

Corroborating him, Oligida urged the Adviser of the foundation to key into all the state government programmes by properly aligning itself with the ministry. He promised that his Trade and Investment Ministry would ensure that the foundation gets the needed funding and marketing support that it asked for to revolutionalise agriculture in the state.

This is as he said, “Lots of interventions have been given to farmers across various agricultural and farming groups in the state under the Delta-CARES programme in collaboration with the federal government.”

He also disclosed that in order to ensure a seamless farming activities across the state, that government has approved the recruitment of additional 70 State Livestock Management Officers (DSLMO).

“As a state, we have earlier recruited 50 DSLMO and now we are engaging additional 70 officers to monitor farming activities across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state”, Commissioner for Agriculture said.

Addressing the issues of criminality, herders and farmers crisis, he said the matter is within the confines of the federal government. “But I think those who are involved in the herder and farmers crisis are pure criminal elements, pretending to be herders and it is within the domain of the federal government to address such challenges,” he said.

Strategy

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Chairman State CARES Steering Committee, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, said 6,020 farmers empowered under the Result Area 2, which is the Food Security Component of the Delta Cares Programme.

He said the agricultural sector remained an important pillar of the state’s economy, hence the state government was empowering 6,020 farmers to increase productivity in food production under poultry; fish farming, cassava cultivation, maize crop, pepper production and vegetable farming.

He urged Deltans to embrace urban farming in wherever space they could find to enhance productivity and, thus, combat the huge rise in food prices.

Ekedayen, while commending Oborevwori for the massive increase in number of beneficiaries, said 97,365 Deltans, across six delivery platforms comprising State Cash Transfer Unit, 9,845; Labour Intensive Public Workfare Unit 10,000; Livelihood Support Unit 7,000; Community Driven Development Social Implementation Unit (CDDSIU) 60,000 (60 microprojects) benefited under result area 1.

Delta-CARES

The governor has vowed to ensure that residents of the state do not suffer unduly from the economic hardship bedeviling the country.

During the fourth disbursement of the Delta State Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, DCARES, in Asaba, where 97,365 persons benefitted, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to over 208, 000, Ekedayen disclosed, “We want to make sure that our people don’t suffer.

We will continue to do more for all Deltans without any sentiments. This is not just a continuation of this initiative, but also a testament to our administration’s determination to build a state where every citizen have a sense of belonging.

“It is gratifying to note that the Delta CARES Programme has touched lives, provided critical support to households and small businesses. Their stories of resilience and renewal continue to inspire the work we do.

This initiative reflects our strong conviction that prosperity should be shared, and that every citizen deserves a fair chance at achieving their potential.

“We must note that this figure is more than a number; it represents individuals, families, and communities.

From grants to small businesses, to providing support for poor and vulnerable households, we are delivering real change, and it is our hope that this intervention will increase and create ripples of development across Delta State as we continue to do M.O.R.E for our people.

“Use it to grow, to invest, and to up lift those around you. You are part of the collective effort to move Delta State forward, and, together, we will achieve greatness.”

Fertilisers

Nine thousand bags of fertilisers have been distributed to the farmers’ associations in Delta State to support food security and productivity in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, told the leadership of the farmers’ associations that the fertilisers were distributed accordingly.

In his analysis, he said, oil palm 1,490 bags; Cassava 1,100; Banana and plantain 350; Maize 70; Yam 120bags; Rice 150; Vegetables and green house farmers 200; Independent farmers 150 bags.

He appealed to the farmers to utilise the fertilisers judiciously to improve food production in the state. He said, “We had a session with the farmers’ associations on the modality for the distribution of oil palm, maize yam cassava banana and plantain yams, rice and vegetables.

“We all agreed that of the 12,000 bags of fertilisers we received from the federal government, that we set aside 3,000 bays for dry season farming, which is about starting.

“So we now have 9,000 bags for large, medium and small scale farm holders. We are attacking food security and we are looking at the areas where we can get the mileage for quick food supply, and so, meeting the association is a first step.

“There are a lot of people who are also not in the association and but we have made a good move which is 40 per cent of the 9,000 which is 3,600 bags to the association and that we did to encourage the association’s job.

“Where we are today is the distribution to all the associations and I have told them to emphasise areas of comparative advantage. Talking about yams, there are areas where we can produce more yams, and in the distribution, it should reflect that in all the crops.

“We expect them to go to the warehouse to evacuate everything that belongs to them latest on Tuesday and we have set up a small committee comprising the Special Adviser on Agriculture and the Director of Crops and livestock.

“In 2016 we were able to determine those who are political farmers by sending farm input materials directly to the farms and we found out that many of them were political farmers.

“So we have the model and we are very convinced that the fertilisers will get to the real farmers to improve food production in the state. “We advised the farmers to be their

brother’s keepers by ensuring that the fertilisers get to the core farmers by taking the fertilisers to farms instead of secondary market where they will be sold.”

Partnership

The National President of the Foundation, Ambassador Goodluck Jonathan Okwudiri, said they are in the state to explore possible ways of collaborating to end hunger.

He said the Foundation is duly registered as a corporate association, with presence in all the 774 Local government areas of the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with a membership spread of over 700,000 across the country.

He said they were attracted to the State on the ground of the laudable intervention of Oborevwori in agriculture and industry.

Okwudiri said that with the support of the state, “we can amplify our impact, drive agricultural growth, food security, rural development, and improve the lives of the citizens of Delta State.

In Delta, we have a vibrant state chapter and clusters in all the 25 LGAs, with over 20,000 members.

“As a Foundation, we are committed to promoting agricultural farming and food security, revamping of the soil for good nutrients, plants nutrition and flavour of the food to be optimal, regenerative agriculture, sustainable ecological community for food safety, and availability of healthy foods.”

He said GRFFNF is very mindful of the fact that the only way to ensure food security in Nigeria, end poverty and hardship is for every Nigerian to get involved in agricultural farming.

World Food Day

The day witnessed the ‘show of might’ by farmers in the state as they besieged the Cenotaph venue of the celebration, with their farm produce. Robust and healthy looking pigs, broilers, turkeys, and cat-fishes, among others were on display by them.

Tubers of yams, cassava, potatoes, alongside vegetables (ugwu and green), tomatoes, pepper, of uncommon sizes were also displayed for the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme to see during his guided tour by Arenyeka, who was beaming with smile for delivering on the mandate of his appointment.

It was like visiting a fresh farm expo ground as the crowd of residents and dignitaries that attended the event were amazed that farmers could engage in poultry and fishing farming and nurture livestock to giant sizes, and farm in large scales to feed a state.

However, Onyeme, on the occasion, observed that food insecurity and malnutrition are some of the specific areas that government at all levels should address to achieve zero hunger by the year 2030.

He said to realise the objective of the theme of the World Food Day celebration, the state government had set up a committee on food security.

He said factors that pose challenges to food security are natural hazards arising from climate change, low level of technology adoption, unwarranted attack on farmlands by unscrupulous elements, distortions in input supply chain and absence of farmers’ education.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the state government on account of the numerous issues that plague the sector, has put machineries in place to ensure that farmers conducted their businesses without let or hindrances.

According to him, “We are committed to encouraging smart agriculture and implementing the Delta State Government Livestock Management Law and steady supply of agricultural inputs to farmers; e.g. seedlings, seeds, agro chemicals, feeds and fertilizers.

“As a state, we harp on the importance of the right of every citizen to food and also promote the fight against hunger, malnutrition and poverty.

May I admonish that we should utilize our savings to invest in agro-business to boost aggregate output, ensure sustainable food supply and eliminate hunger in our land.”

Onyeme stressed that the MANR has concluded arrangements to supply inputs to about 1,000 farmers in cassava and rice production in the next dry season farming.

“Therefore, I enjoin everyone to engage in one form of farming or the other, for instance crops, livestock and fisheries production”, he said.

Charge to journalists

Arenyeka urged journalists to get involved in farming to bridge the hunger gap and ensure food security in the country. He said the only way to address the current food shortage and ensure food security in the country was for everybody, including the journalists, to get into farming.

He said the state empowerment programme through the Ministry of Agriculture would cover those who were involved in farming. Arenyeka also said the state government would extend its empowerment programmes to journalists who are directly involved in small scale farming in the state.

He maintained that agriculture has evolved from manual to technology driven, adding that it was the responsibility of Nigerians to feed themselves and not to depend on other countries.

According to, “this ministry is ready to empower you but you know that what we do is farming, so I want each of you to have a small farm in your backyards.

That’s the only way you can get empowered and as Nigerians and Delta citizens, you are entitled to be empowered by this ministry. But you will be empowered if you farm with us.”

Nigerian youths

Nigerian youths have been encouraged to explore agricultural investment and entrepreneurship as a viable solution to the country’s high unemployment rate.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Harry ThankGod Trakiriowei, during the World Food Day, said Oborevwori has created awareness about the Youth Employment in Agriculture Programme by providing training, policies, and an enabling environment to motivate young people.

He said agriculture offers youths the opportunity to positively impact the society, job security, and innovation, for right to food for a better life, healthy living and a better future.

Share

Please follow and like us: