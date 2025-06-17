Delta: Protests Rock INEC’s Delineation Exercise, Blackout Decades Of Blackout In Ndokwa Nation

Share

A group, the Isoko Political Youth Leaders of Thought, has called for an immediate suspension of the ongoing ward delineation exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State.

This was as Ndokwa people trooped to the streets of Kwale to reject decades of power outage in their locality. They wondered why the age-long Independent Power Plant (IPP) project at Okpai, was abandoned and the Indigenes were kept in perpetual darkness.

They maintained that Ndokwa nation that has been the major exploration land for the oil and gas deposits in Nigeria should be reciprocated with basic amenities.

For hours, hundreds of protesters barricaded the ever-busy Asaba-UghelliWarri Expressway along Kwale road, to register their displeasure, even as they call on the concerned authorities to avert, what they tagged, “our accumulative anger.”

But the Isoko group warned that the delineation process could destabilise the fragile ethnic harmony in the zone.

The group pointed out that the current developments was an emerging political strategy that has been designed to marginalize Itsekiri ethnic nationality, and, by extension, to their counterpart in Isoko nation.

