Delta Principals Cup: Omu Boys, Basic Sec. School Draw 2-2 In Opener

The 8th edition of the Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals Cup Football com- petition kicked off on Thursday with an exciting opening match between Zappa Basic Secondary School, Asaba and Omu Boys Secondary School Ibusa at the St Patrick’s College, Asaba.

The match ended 2-2. The match recorded two goals in the first half as Omu boys opened the goal chart with a beautiful shot before Zap- pa Basic with determination levelled the game to end in 1-1 all.

Speaking just after the first half, the Delta State Governor Hon. Sheriff Obor- evwori, who was represented by the Sec- retary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Ezeamu, praised the Zenith Bank for its unwavering partnership for the competition which have produced play- ers, who now plays their trade abroad and within the county shore.

He assured Zenith Bank of his admin- istration’s support in identifying more talents hiding in the nook and crannies of the State while also calling on players at this year’s tournament to believe in the spirit of sportsmanship during and after the competition.

Speaking at the final, the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank PLC, Dr. Adaora Umeoji OON, ably represented by Deputy Gen- eral Manager, Lucky Ighade, ap- preciated the Delta State Governor, Hon. Oborevwori, for his unwav- ering support in the state especial- ly in the area of sport. According to the Zenith Bank GMD, the dream of the chairman and founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, was to inspire African youths to start locally but think globally.

The Managing Director of Hide- aPlus Limited Tony Pemu, the con- sultant to the Delta State Govern- ment on the Zenith Bank Principal Cup, said the competition had pro- duced talents since it’s first edition in 2017 till date, adding that this year’s will not be exempted.

The tournament will continue with Zonal Matches at eight des- ignated venues within the state between Tuesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 2, while the final eight teams will play their quarterfinal games on Tuesday, October 7, at four designated venues to be determined based on the lo- cation of qualified schools. The Third Place and Final come up Thursday, October 16, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.