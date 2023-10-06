Delta PPRO Reacts As Primeboy Denies Invitation From Police

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe has reacted to claims of Owodunni Ibrahim, better known as Primeboy denying being invited by the police.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Primeboy in an interview on Thursday, October 5, categorically stated that the police never invited him to assist in the murder case of Mohbad before declaring him wanted.

According to Primeboy, he was shocked after he was declared wanted with an N1 million bounty on his head, adding that he had also informed his lawyer and family before presenting himself for interrogation.

Reacting to the interview, the PRO for the Delta State police, Bright Edafe took to his X page (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Well sha, Investigation is still ongoing”.

