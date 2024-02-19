Delta Poly shut as robbers invade students’ hostels

There was pandemonium at the Delta State Polytechnic at OgwashiUku in the Aniocha South Local Government Area as armed robbers invaded the student hostel. The school has been shut down for one-week. The attack was not the first of its kind since this year began in some parts of the community. Victims lost personal effects, including handset, laptops and money to the hoodlums. Meanwhile, students living in the hostels along Azagba Road in the Ogbe-Ofu area,Polytechnic Road and other areas have fled for the fear of the unknown.

Rector Emmanuel Achuenu, who announced the closure, said it was for the safety of the students, saying they are expected to resume academic activities on February 26. The Commissioner of Police Abaniwonda Olufemi said the school was closed to prevent a possible protest by students. He said they had launched a manhunt for the hoodlums.