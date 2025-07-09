Delta Poly Rector Suspended Over N111.86m Fraud, Payroll Scandal, Others

The Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, has suspended the Rector of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Achuenu, over N111.86 million allegations and other sharp practices.

He was said to have engaged in other gross misconducts, ranging from financial recklessness, corruption and abuse of office.

The suspension letter by the Council, copied to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, allayed deep concern over the failure of the embattled Rector to adequately respond to the allegations, which include unauthorised spending of N111.86 million, despite being given fair hearing.

He was said to have released the controversial amount for an accreditation exercise instead of the approved N42 million.

The conduct of the Rector was said to have ran contrary to the reform drive of the chairman of the Governing Council, Pastor Paul Adingwukpu, to promote transparency, accountability and academic excellence in line with Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

A member of the Board said at the statutory meeting, “the Governing Council unanimously resolved to suspend Prof. Achuenu for an initial six months, effective Friday, July 4, 2025.

The Deputy Rector has been directed to take over in acting capacity.” He said a long list of allegations, including diversion of Polytechnic funds into the Registrar’s personal account for unauthorized vehicle purchases for principal officers, illegal withdrawals from the Nigeria Polytechnic Games Association (NIPOGA) account, failure to remove 19 deceased or absconded staff from the state payroll despite Council directives.