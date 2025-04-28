Delta ‘Political’ Tsunami: Omo-Agege, Nwoko’s Failure To Stop Oborevwori, Okowa’s Defection To APC

Share

The handwriting was boldly displayed on the wall many months before Wednesday, April 23, 2025, when Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor in office and vice presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and their entire political structure dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors include Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme; House of Assembly Speaker Emomotimi Guwor; federal and state lawmakers; commissioners; local government chairmen and councillors; and party officers at the state, local government and ward levels.

The mass defection, described by the watching public as a “political tsunami,” not only ended weeks of speculations about Oborevwori ditching the platform he rode on to office, but also marked a significant shift in Delta’s politics and far-reaching implications for PDP’s structure and influence in the South-South zone.

To the undiscerning, the lead-up to the decamping appears to have started about February 4, 2025, when the Delta APC governorship candidate in 2023, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, opposed the orchestrated coming of Oborevwori and Okowa into the APC. At an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Agbor, Ika South and Ute-Okpu in Ika North East local government areas of Delta on February 4, Omo-Agege noted that, while the party was open to welcoming Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North), House of Representatives and House of Assembly members and other PDP leaders, it had “no interest in Oborevwori and Okowa joining its ranks.”

Omo-Agege’s rejection of Oborevwori and Okowa stemmed from Oborevwori’s government’s alleged attempts to downplay APC’s strength despite the party’s growing influence in Delta; hence he told the APC stakeholders that: “We have built this party from scratch, and we will not allow people with questionable records to destroy what we have worked hard for.”

‘The Nation’ first reported on the issue on February 4. Omo-Agege recalled: “After the 2023 elections, the PDP spread false propaganda, claiming that APC no longer exists in Delta. Yet, this is a state where APC won two senatorial seats and two House of Reps seats. Today, the only PDP senator (Nwoko) is set to join APC, and you are still saying we are not on the ground? Are we not the majority party?

“In Delta Central where Governor Oborevwori and I come from, APC won the senatorial seat. Out of three House of Reps’ seats, APC won two, while the remaining one was won by the Labour Party (LP). PDP won none. Out of nine House of Assembly seats, APC secured five, while PDP got four.

So, which party is truly more popular?” Omo-Agege added: “Soon, we will have three senators, and I am aware that the three PDP House of Reps members are joining APC. Some House of Assembly members will also join us. So, they are all coming. We welcome every one of them.

The only two people, who are not welcomed, are Governor Sheriff and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and build their party.”

Despite his (and later Nwoko’s) spirited efforts, Omo-Agege failed to stop Oborevwori and Okowa’s defection to the APC – which process was reportedly partly facilitated by the pioneer “political godfather” in Delta politics since democracy returned in Nigeria in 1999, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who has created a political dynasty that’s produced Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan (2007-2015), Governor Okowa (2015-2023), and Governor Oborevwori (2023- till date) – all on the PDP platform.

Although Ibori and Okowa had issues over the governorship succession for 2023, with Okowa’s candidate, Oborevwori, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, prevailing over Ibori’s choice, Mr David Edevbie, a Commissioner of Finance in Ibori’s administration (1999-2007); the differences didn’t disrupt the political calculations on ground, which is that Ibori, a reported close ally and confidant of President Bola Tinubu, should bring Oborevwori and Okowa into the APC fold for the 2027 election.

That move is to expand the APC political base in the South-South beyond Cross River and Edo states to Delta, Akwa Ibom and possibly Rivers, and thus the expansion of the playing field for the re-election of Tinubu in 2027.

Delta having led the way, further speculations indicate that four or five other governors and their structures will move into the APC ahead of 2027, as a coalition of opposition politicians, headed by former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is working to upstage Tinubu at the poll.

Indeed, hours after the PDP structure in Delta defected to the APC, an elated and upbeat National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, restated his prediction that more governors would join the party.

The former Kano State governor spoke as he received newly-decamped PDP members from Kano at his residence in Abuja on April 24. Declaring that the 2027 election “is a done deal” for the APC, Ganduje told reporters:

“In APC, we believe in our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we believe in his economic reforms, we believe in his Renewed Hope Agenda and part of the political renewed hope agenda is trying to canvass for more followership into the party.

“We started by democratically electing governors, especially in Edo State (Governor Monday Okpebholo), who was in PDP (but decamped to APC and was elected Senator), we contested (the governorship) and we succeeded in winning the election; the state is now in APC.

“Now, there is another channel that has been opened through advocacy, through dialogue, through convincing some highly and even elected governors to come into the party. And you can see what has happened.

“The Governor of Delta State (Oborevwori), including his cabinet, including the former vice presidential candidate (of the PDP, Okowa), including all the members of the state assembly and National Assembly, and the timber and calibre of PDP, are now in APC. “So, you can see that we are expanding. I don’t want to reveal our secret but what I’m telling you is that for APC, 2027 is a done deal.

More governors are coming into APC, I assure you; and places where we have elections, APC, Insha’Allah, will win those elections.”

With the mass defection of PDP members in Delta to the APC, what does the future hold for Omo-Agege, who – though having a face-off with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), over control of Delta’s APC – had rightly placed himself as the front runner for Governor in 2027?

