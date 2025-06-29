The Delta State Police Command on Saturday issued a stern warning to residents of the state that, henceforth, indecent dressing will attract penalties under the state’s Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law.

The state command gave this warning in a press statement issued on its official X handle, noting that individuals found guilty of indecent dressing risk a fine of ₦50,000 or a sentence of community service.

The statement reads, “There are some laws that you don’t know the state frowns against. So, every weekend, we will be dropping some of these laws so that you will be aware.

“As you no like wear cloth wey dey cover your body well, and you prefer dey waka go work, school, or anywhere with clothes wey dey show everywhere for your body, make you hear am – Delta state government nor dey smile for that kain dressing.

“VAAP law don ready to punish anybody wey no dress well.”