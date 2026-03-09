Delta Police Uncover Illegal Gun Factory, Arrest Suspected Firearm Producer

The Delta State Police Command, has intensified intelligence-driven operations across the state, leading to the arrest of suspected criminals and the recovery of firearms and dangerous drugs.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said in a statement yesterday that operatives of the Raiders Squad, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a suspected illegal firearm fabricator and dismantled an illegal gun-manufacturing ring in Emuhu Community, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operation, carried out in the early hours of March 6, was led by the Commander, Raiders Squad, SP Akanya Agbogha.

Edafe said during the raid, one Friday Ojei (male, 59) was arrested, stressing that a search of the premises led to the recovery of four locally fabricated guns, one welding machine, one drilling machine and one grinding machine.

According to the spokesman, the suspect is currently in custody while investigations continue to uncover other members of the illegal firearm manufacturing network.

In a separate operation, the police spokesman said a joint patrol team from Ovwian-Aladja Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ekundayo Friday, alongside Police Raiders Volunteers, Anti-Cult Volunteers and Hunters Volunteers, recovered another firearm during a routine stop-and-search operation along Film Hall Road, Ovwian-Aladja.

He said on sighting the security team, a group of suspected hoodlums fled the scene, abandoning a black bag, noting that a search of the bag led to the recovery of one locally made short gun. He said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Edafe stated that operatives of the Ovwian-Aladja Police Station, also raided a suspected drug distribution point along Oruworwhun Road, Udu, in collaboration with members of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Group. He said the operation led to the arrest of Esther Etafo (female, 43).

Edafe stated: “Operatives recovered from the premises various quantities of suspected hard drugs, including: cannabis (weed), kolos, Ice, Loud and fermented Indian hemp.

“Also recovered were three blenders suspected to be used for processing the drugs and the sum of N55,000, believed to be proceeds from the illicit trade.

“The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation while investigations continue.” Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, has commended the professionalism and vigilance of the officers involved in the operations.