Delta Police Rescue 4 Kidnapped Victims

Orerokpe Division Police officers in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State have rescued four kidnap victims from their abductors.

CSP Paul Oboware, the Divisional Police Officer, who led the policemen said the team was assisted by troops of the Nigerian Army and members of Orerokpe Community Vigilante in the operation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 4:00 p.m., along the Abraka-Eku Expressway by Orerokpe Bridge, in the Okpe area of Delta State.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Wale Abass confirmed the development in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

He said,” On 12/9/2023 at about 1600hrs, acting on information of the kidnap incident reported at Orerokpe Division on 11/9/2023, at about 0400hrs of four persons (names withheld) all residents of Orerokpe while on transit along Abraka-Eku expressway by Orerokpe Bridge, Okpe LGA and that the kidnappers were demanding Ten Million Naira {#10,000,000.00} ransom.

”Our Policemen trailed the kidnappers into the adjoining bushes using “technically generated intelligence”.

“They combed the bushes relentlessly putting pressure on the kidnappers who on sighting the rescue team hastily abandoned the victims and took to their heels.

Also, DSP Edafe said, “Consequently, all the kidnapped victims were rescued and taken to the hospital where they were treated, discharged, and have since been reunited with their families.”

He added that efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing.