Delta: Police Rescue 4 Kidnap Victims, Recover 4 Guns

The Delta State Police Command has rescued four kidnap victims, arrested two suspected armed robbers cum cultists at Okpe area of the state. The suspects, it was learnt were arrested after the police received information about the kidnapped victims which was reported at Orerokpe Police Division on September 11, at about 4am.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said the four victims whose names were not mentioned, all residents of Orerokpe were on transit along Abra- ka-Eku Expressway by Orerokpe Bridge, in Okpe LGA. Edafe said the kidnappers demanded for N10,000,000 ransom from the family of the victims.

The DPO Orerokpe Division, CSP Paul Oboware, in a swift response led a team of policemen, with the active support of troops of the Nigerian Army, and members of Oreorokpe community vigilantes. “The kidnappers were trailed into the adjoining bushes, using technically generated intelligence, combed the bushes relentlessly putting pressure on the kidnappers who on sighting the rescue team abandoned their victims and took to their heels.

“All the kidnapped victims were rescued and taken to the hospital where they were treated, discharged, and have since been reunited with their families, while efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.” Also, four locally made cut to size guns were recovered from suspected armed robbers in a stop and search by the DPO Orerokpe Station deployed Crack squad of the Division who embarked on a proactive and crime preventing policing within his area of responsibility.

Edafe said the Crack Team in a combined effort with the Aragba vigilantes, initiated an intensive stop and search operation at Arag- ba Junction along Sapele Aghalokpe Road, Okpe LGA, where they accosted one Sunday Yerakpo in possession of four new locally-made cut-to-size guns.

The 35-year-old male suspect had concealed the four new locally fabricated cut-to-size gun under the seat of his red QLINK Motorcycle with registration number JRT178VH. He said the suspect was immediately arrested and preliminary investigation revealed that he deals in gun and that one of his accomplices known as Ose Ogboyen sent him to deliver the arms to a client popularly known as “Saputu”.