Delta Police Recovers Firearms During Stop-And-Search Patrol

The Delta State Police Command, Dragon Patrol officers have recovered a locally made pistol and two live cartridges hidden inside a plastic bag carrying smoked fish.

New Telegraph reports that while the security officers were executing a stop-and-search operation on the Kwale/Ogwashi-Uku expressway, they intercepted a commercial Sienna bus transporting people from Ughelli to Asaba.

The crew conducted a random search of the passengers, recovering one locally manufactured revolver and two live cartridges from a suspect, Fedelis Akpos, 23, a native of Ewhu village, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, said; “The suspect concealed the gun and cartridges inside a polythene bag containing smoked fish to serve as a decoy.”

He, however, noted that the suspect is still in custody and that the investigation is ongoing.