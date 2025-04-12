Delta Police Neutralise Four Suspected Kidnappers

Share

The Delta State Police Command on Saturday said its operatives have neutralised four suspected kidnappers who have been terrorizing the Ogwashi-Uku and Ubulu-Uku axis of the State.

The command spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Asaba, the Delta State capital said the suspect led operatives to their hideout on Friday, a forest along the Asaba/Agbor express road between Okpanam and Issele-Asagba.

He statefollowing a tip-off, the commander CP Special Assignment team, ASP Julius Robinson led his team in a sting operation on Friday trial and arrested one Abubakar Usman Popularly known as “Shehu” the suspect is the gang leader of a deadly kidnapping syndicate and responsible for series of kidnap at Ogwashi-uku, Ibusa, Ubuluku and environs.

He said the suspect raised an alarm and fled to join his waiting gang members, where the gang members engaged the team in a fierce gun duel, during which four of the suspects, including the said Usman Abubakar, sustained serious gunshot injuries.

READ ALSO

According to Edafe, the injured suspects were taken to the general hospital in Ogwashi-uku, where they were all confirmed dead.

He said items, including three AK-47 rifles and 90 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, were recovered from the suspects.

Edafe said, “Following the kidnapping of a doctor at Issele-uku on April 6, 2025 and his release on April 7, 2025, after collecting a ransom of N15 million from the medical doctor and the driver.

“The commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed operatives of the CP-Special Assessment team to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that the kidnappers are arrested and brought to justice.

“The group is also responsible for the kidnapping and murder of estate realtor, late Esther Ojoh.

“They were also responsible for the kidnapping of the wife and daughter of Mr Godwin Anuka after killing him at Ogwashi-uku area as well, and also confessed to being responsible for the kidnapping of a realtor, Esther Ojoh, at Ibusa, whose corpse was later found on the 25th March 2025”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

