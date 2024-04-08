Delta: Police Neutralise 3 Robbery Suspects, Arrest Others

A suspected notorious robber, believed to be one of the five-man gang that has been terrorising Ogwashi-Uku town in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has been killed by the po- lice. The four other gang members, including Abua Prosper, Nduka Ashiedu, Abua Monday and Ogor Okocha, all from Isah Quarters of Ogwashi Uku kingdom, are now in police custody. Their arrest followed a shootout with the police squad inside the forest where they were trailed to.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, in Asaba said upon a distress call from a resident of the troubled Isah Community that hoodlums, bearing guns were shooting recklessly in the community forest, the Commander Operation Delta Safe, deployed police operatives to the area. He said, “The team upon arrival was engaged in a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums, during which, one of the suspects sustained bullet injuries.

“He was taken to FMC Asaba for medical attention, Dominic Adewole, ASABA A suspected notorious robber, believed to be one of the five-man gang Police but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.” He listed a locally made double barrel cut-to-size gun, and three live cartridges as part of items recovered from the scene.

He also said that on a routine patrol along Asaba/Benin Expressway, police operatives encountered a group of six unknown gunmen, all armed with guns and other dangerous weapons. “On sighting them, the suspects in a bid to escape had an encounter with the policemen during which two of the suspected robbers were arrested with serious gunshot injuries.

loaded with two live cartridges and a battle axe was recovered.

Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.” he said. Meanwhile, operatives have raided a suspected hotel in Issele-Azagba and arrested one 29-year-old male suspect, Joseph Jonathan, a native of Ika North-East. Edafe said the raid followed a credible intelligence gathering on inter confraternity clash between different cult groups ongoing in OgwashiUku and its environs.

“During a search on the scene, one locally made cut to size double barrel and three live cartridges, one black bag where the pistol was concealed; and one charm designed cowries were recovered. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of Eiye Confraternity,” the PPRO said.