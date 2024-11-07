New Telegraph

November 7, 2024
Delta: Police Neutralise 2 Kidnappers, Arrest 5 Cultists, Recover 2 Guns, Live Ammunition

The Delta State Police Command has neutralised two kidnappers and arrested one other at the Ewheru – Patani Road in Ughellli Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects and their syndicates were said to be among criminals terrorising the community and its environ. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Edafe Bright, in a statement yesterday said on October 28, Police stormed the criminal hideout on Ewheru – Patani Road.

Bright said during the operation the suspected kidnappers ambushed the operatives and the team engaged them in a fierce gun duel during which two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries.

He said that following the encounter, one Beretta Pistol loaded with two rounds of live ammunition, and one AK-47 rifle loaded with six rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly responsible for terrorising Warri Sapele road, Masogar area and some killings in Oghara and Ughelli.

