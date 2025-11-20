Delta Police Nabs Serial Killer, Jail-Breaker

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a suspected serial killer and an exconvict at Agbor area of the state.

The suspect confessed that he was part of the prisoners who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre during the #EndSARS 2020 jailbreak.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe in a statement yesterday said on October 24, the divisional Police Officer, Agbor, received a complaint that one Michael Ezenwai was trying to sell a suspected stolen phone.

The DPO swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene and immediately arrested the suspect Ezenwai. Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed he brought the phone from Libya.

After further investigation later that same day, the phone rang, and the caller stated that the phone belonged to her sister, One Christabel Egedefe.

Upon the strength of this information, the DPO and team proceeded to the house of the said Christabel and discovered her dead in her apartment.

“At that point, the suspect confessed to the murder of the victim, Egedefe, 26 years, and initially lied that the father of the deceased had asked him to do it. Upon further interrogation, the suspect changed his statement, stating that he was only trying to indict the father of the victim.”