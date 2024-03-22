Delta Police Nab Three Teenagers For Faking Friend’s Abduction

At least three teenagers have been detained by the operatives of the Delta State Police Command for planning to kidnap a friend and demand the sum of N700,000 ransom.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe in a post on his X account on Friday said they were arrested after collecting a ransom of N700,000.

He wrote, “These three suspects are friends all 17 years old. They conspired and faked the kidnap of one of their friends in Agbor, called the parent of one of them, and demanded a ransom.

“Make our boys dey calm down o. Shortcut to success leads to a short life. Imagine a 17-year-old who knows how to fake kidnap just to collect money from the parent.

“The sad part is that the parents will start running up and down for them to evade justice. Justice must be served.”