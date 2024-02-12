Delta Police Nab Three Suspects With Illicit Substances

The Delta State Police Command on Monday confirmed that its operatives apprehended three suspects for the possession of hard drugs.

The Police Command said the three suspects identified as Lucky Emmanuel (40yrs), Enunwuune Snu (46yrs) and Jacob Efedeye(32yrs), were arrested in Asaba in a Toyota Hiace.

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph, the police recovered three cartons containing 100 bottles of codeine and 400 sachets of tramadol.

READ ALSO:

The police also revealed that one Fidelis Akpos (23yrs), a resident of Ewhu community in Ughelli South LGA, was arrested on the Kwale-Ogwashi-Uku Expressway in a commercial Sienna bus with a concealed locally fabricated pistol and two live cartridges inside a polythene bag containing smoked fish.

The Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe.