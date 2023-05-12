Delta Police Nab Teenager, Fiends For Faking Kidnap To Extort 20m From Parent

The Delta State Police Command has said it had arrested a teenage boy identified as Ade Segun alongside his friends, Precious and Nonso for reportedly faking his kidnap with the intention to extort N20m from his parent.

New Telegraph gathered that Segun alongside his friends has been in the custody of the state police for taking part in the fake abduction.

Segun’s parents contacted the police headquarters in Warri to report the case upon hearing the news of their son’s kidnap.

According to Brigh Edafe, the spokesman of the Warri Police Station, the kidnappers demanded a whopping sum of N20 million and not the 2 million he erroneously stated on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter before Segun’s release.

He further noted that a woman police played along, pretending to want to pay the ransom which brought about the arrest.

Sharing the photos of the teenage boys, the police spokesperson said: “The suspect, Ade Segun, planned his own kidnapped alongside two of his friends, Precious and Nonso, called Ade’s parent, and demanded the sum of #2,000,000.

“The parent reported at the police station in Warri, where a woman police played along, pretending to pay the ransom money.

“When the undercover policemen got to the location, they laid ambush and one of them precious came to pick up the money, he was rounded up and arrested.

“He took them to the hideout where Ade and his other friend were arrested and confessed that it was all planned.”