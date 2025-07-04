Delta Police Nab Suspected Cultists, Recover Stolen Vehicles

The Delta State Police Command has announced the arrest of several suspected cultists and the recovery of a stolen vehicle and firearms in two separate, intelligenceled operations yesterday.

These successes are part of the command’s ongoing efforts to enhance security and rid the state of criminal activities. On June 29, 2025, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on credible intelligence and led by ASP Julius Robinson, raided a criminal hideout on Yoruba Street in Sapele.

The operation led to the arrest of Rasheed Atanda, 31, a native of Irinle communi – ty, Kwara State, residing in Sapele.

Preliminary investigations from Atanda’s arrest quickly led the operatives to apprehend three other suspects: Charles Oyowe, 36, from Obeda, Warri North LGA, was found in possession of a Beretta Pistol with three rounds of live ammunition.

Rewane Ogbitse, 49, from Jakpa, Warri South LGA. Shedrack Oloko, 44, from Ethiope East LGA. According to a statement released by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, all four suspects have confessed to being members of the Eiye Confraternity. They are currently in police custody as investigations continue.