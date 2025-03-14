Delta: Police Nab Couple, Yahookidnappers Over Gun-Running

Share

Detectives of the Delta State Police Command have smoked out gun running syndicates that involved a husband and wife.

This was no thanks to a sting search-warrant operation at their residence, following an intelligence gathering.

The Police Public Relations Office, SP Bright Edafe, in Asaba yesterday said operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acted on credible information, about one Mr and Mrs Joshua Bogbon Godwell, located at Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “Upon their arrest a fabricated Barretta pistol with a single live ammunition, planned to be delivered to a client in Sapele was recovered, the wife by name Mrs Uche Joshua has admitted to being the dispatcher.”

He said the wife has confessed to having delivered several arms as directed by her husband to various clients within Warri and Sapele.

According to Edafe, further investigation led to the arrest of a gang member, one Junior Moses Ogedegbe, 30 year old, who hails from Useifurun community in Ughelli South Council Area.

While he said efforts have been intensified to recover other arms and arrest more suspects, he narrated how some notorious yahookidnappers and internet fraudsters were arrested.

“In a bid to curtail the incessant cases of cultism/kidnapping around Mosogar and its environs, acting on intelligence gathered on the activities of suspected kidnapers and armed robbers, operatives of CP Special Assignment team on 09/3/2025 at about 0630hrs, stormed Jesse and Mosogar towns where they effected the arrest of Festus Oboyo (male) 26yrs (male) of Igbopa community in Ethiope West LGA, Delta State, a notorious/suspected kidnapper/internet fraudster in whose possession a locally made gun with a single cartridge was recovered.

“Upon further search of his apartment, an FBI impersonated enlargement carrying his picture which he used for his Internet fraud was also recovered.

Other members of his gang which include Favor Omowo “m” 29yrs aka “Voltage” of Jesse town in Ethiope West LGA Delta State and Gift Omowo, 26yrs of Jesse community in Ethiope West LGA, Delta State, were also arrested,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

