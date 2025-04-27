Share

The operatives of Delta State Police Command have killed five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ubulu-Uku, Issele-Uku, Issele-Asagba, and surrounding areas of Delta State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to Edafe, acting on intelligence, the operatives stormed one of their hideouts in Agu-Amawbia forest and on sighting the policemen, the suspected kidnappers attacked them in a fierce gun battle.

The PRO stated that five of the suspects who could not escape due to the severity of their injuries, were taken to the hospital but they were confirmed dead.

Edafe also said two additional AK-47 rifles and 18 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered in the forest, while a manhunt for other injured fleeing suspects is ongoing.

He said, “Investigation was extended to another of the criminals’ hideouts in a forest between Issele-Asagba and Otulu, where one Bellow Abubakar and his gang members were waiting in ambush.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspected kidnappers attacked them in a fierce gun battle but the operatives, who were aware of the battle ahead reciprocated in like manner.

“The suspects could not withstand the firepower of the operatives, as they ran in different directions with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“Five of the suspects, including the said bellow Abubakar, who could not escape due to severity of their injuries, were taken to the hospital but they were confirmed dead”

