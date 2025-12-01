Delta: Police Bust ‘Hustler’s Kingdom’ Rescue 7 Boys Held Against Their Will

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have uncovered a suspected torture apartment masquerading as a training centre for Internet fraud, known locally as “HK” or “Hustlers Kingdom”.

Detectives from the state Command rescued seven boys who had been held against their will and brutally flogged in the apartment. The operation followed a complaint from one of the vic- tims, who said he was deceived into the flat and only realised later that it was a torture house.

The boy, when he managed to escape, bore visible cane‑marks on his back which he described as the punishment meted out to victims whenever the “house” failed to attract a paying client.

His testimony prompted swift action from police operatives of the Command’s rapid‑response unit, who stormed the apartment and freed all the captives, arresting two suspects that described themselves as “chairmen” of the HK ring.

According to the police spokesman, Bright Edafe, some victims had endured weeks of forced detention, harsh physical abuse and deprivation of food. One boy said that on many days they were fed just once, sometimes surviving four days without meals.

Their phones were confiscated and any attempt to leave was met with beatings. The rescued youths are receiving medical attention while investigators prepare charges against the suspects.

The police indicated that the suspects will likely face prosecution on counts that may include human trafficking, unlawful detention, physical assault and exploitation.