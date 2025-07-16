Delta: Police Burst Kidnapping Syndicate Arrest 5, Recover N5m Ransom

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected notorious kidnapper, Sanusi Abdullahi, in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said in a statement yesterday in Asaba that the arrest of the suspect was a major boast in the Command’s onslaught against kidnappings in the area, leading to the arrest of four others.

According to him, the suspect was nabbed by operatives of the Special Anti-kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad, who trailed Abdullahi and his gang to their hideout in a forest in Ogwashi-Uku on July 12.

“The Police Special Anti-kidnapping and cybercrime squad, led by CSP Godwin Osadolor trailed suspected kidnappers terrorising the state to their hideout at Ogwashi Uku.

“One of the suspected kidnappers, named Sanusi Abdullahi was arrested in possession of ransom of N5 million, which was part of the ransom they collected from one of their victims.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang is responsible for series of kidnappings in Ogwash-Uku, Issele-Uku, Ibusa, Issele-Azagba, Ubulu-Okiti and environs,” Edafe said.

He added that the Abdullahi-led gang was also responsible for the recent kidnap of a young lady at Ogwash-Uku on July 9, 2025.

The Command’s spokesperson further disclosed that the suspect led police operatives to their hideout at Second Deputy area and Oko in Asaba, where four other members of his gang were arrested.