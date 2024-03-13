Delta Police Arrest Two Kidnapping Syndicates, Four Cultists

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended two suspected kidnappers, Peter Idogor, 24, and Emmanuel Sunday, 19, from the Evwreni community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement issued in Warri said that the suspects were linked to the kidnapping of one guy (name withheld), who was allegedly seized by three armed men on October 31, 2023.

According to him, the kidnappers eventually put a call through to the family demanding a N5 million ransom, adding that the victim was reportedly released after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

The PPRO said the victim had identified the two apprehended suspects as the perpetrators.

According to the police spokesman, the command’s efforts paid off on March 5, 2024, at 1700hrs, when Idogor and Sunday were caught as a result of a technically generated intelligence-led investigation.

The PPRO said, “On 31/10/2023 at about 2217hrs, the DPO Orerokpe, CSP Paul Oboware, received a distress call about the suspected kidnap of one man (name withheld) by three armed men.

“The kidnappers later contacted the family demanding N5m ransom.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer swiftly mobilised and led detectives to the scene of the incident and combed all adjoining streets and bushes in search of the hoodlums, and possibly to rescue the victim.

“The victim was later released after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

“Armed with available information, the DPO did not relent and has been on an intelligence-based investigation since the date of the incident.

“The effort of the command paid off when on 05/03/2024 at about 1700hrs, with the aid of a technically generated intelligence-led investigation, two male suspects namely Peter Idogor, aged 24, and Emmanuel Sunday, aged 19, both from Evwreni community in Ughelli South, were arrested.”

Meanwhile, police said the investigation was ongoing and efforts were being made to apprehend the remaining gang members.