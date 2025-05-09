Delta: Police Arrest Siblings Over N70m, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

Share

The Delta State Police Command has arrested two siblings, Maxwell Matthew (25) and Samuel Matthew (21), for allegedly abducting and robbing a man, Patrick Omoregie of N70 million, a Mercedes Benz GLC 300, and other valuables at gunpoint in Abraka, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of the state.

According to police sources, the suspects transferred the sum of N70 million from the victim’s bank account after abducting him. So far, N30 million has been recovered, alongside the stolen Benz, an iPhone 16 Plus, N150,000 cash, two power bikes, a helmet, a cut-tosize locally made single-barrel gun, and two live cartridges.

The brothers, who have allegedly been terrorising residents of Abraka community with a string of violent crimes, were apprehended in a hotel in Benin City, Edo State, where they had allegedly gone to negotiate the sale of the stolen car.

A police statement described the arrest as a major breakthrough in curbing armed robbery and kid – napping in the area. “Their arrest sends a strong message to other criminal elements operating in the region,” the police said.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to face charges related to armed robbery, abduction, and illegal possession of firearms.

