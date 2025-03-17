Delta Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers In Gun Duel

Share

The Delta State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of four suspected kidnappers and recovered one AK-47 rifle along the railway line in the Agbarho area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe confirmed the development in a press statement issued in Asaba, the state capital.

The State Command disclosed that the operatives of the CP Special Assignment team arrested one suspect when he was seeking to buy AK 47 rifle ammunition on March 9, 2025.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed the location where the rifle was hidden.

The operatives stormed the location, and as the gang members sighted the police, they engaged the team in a fierce gun duel, during which four suspected kidnappers sustained serious gunshot injuries and were confirmed dead after being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Edafe also said items including one AK-47 rifle and one magazine were recovered.

“The suspect during interrogation revealed the location where the rifle was hidden. The operatives stormed the bush along the railway line in Agbarho, where the gang members upon sighting the police engaged the team in a fierce gun duel, during which four suspected kidnappers sustained serious gunshot injuries

“The injured suspects were taken to the general hospital Ughelli for treatment but were later confirmed dead by the doctor. and their corpses have been deposited at the hospital morgue while the effort to trail and arrest the fleeing hoodlums is ongoing,” he said.

