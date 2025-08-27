Delta: Police Arrest Officers Seen In Viral Video Counting Cash In Patrol Van

The Delta State Police Command has said it arrested officers who appeared in a viral video counting bundles of cash inside a patrol van marked Area Command Asaba.

The video, which circulated on social media, showed the officers handling the money from their parked vehicle, raising widespread suspicion that the cash could have been proceeds of extortion Reacting to the development yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed in a post on X (Formerly Twitter) that the officers have been tracked and taken into custody.

According to him, the Command wasted no time in summoning the personnel before the Commissioner of Police after the video came to its attention. “The policemen in the embarrassing video have been identified and arrested. He explained that the two senior officers involved had already been issued queries, while the inspectors are facing detention ahead of formal disciplinary proceedings.

The police spokesman further assured that necessary sanctions would be imposed following the outcome of the orderly room trial, which is the Force’s internal disciplinary process for erring officers. “The four personnel, two of them who are senior officers, have been queried while the two inspectors have been detained and are awaiting an orderly room trial,” Edafe concluded.