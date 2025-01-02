Share

The Delta State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old man, Daniel Onyejekwe, for allegedly stabbing his neighbour identified as Christian, to death during a conflict over rice.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 1 in the Ogwanja area of Sapele, Delta State, following an argument that escalated into a fatal altercation.

According to a report, the altercation started when rice was being shared along Boyo Road in Ogwanja leading to a physical fight.

Onyejekwe picked up a bottle and stabbed Christian multiple times. The vigilante rushed him to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident and said the suspect is in custody.

SP Edafe assured residents that the suspect would be prosecuted after the investigation was concluded.

“The remains of the deceased have been deposited at a mortuary, while the police have launched an investigation into the incident,” he stated.

