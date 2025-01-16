Delta Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man For Killing Father

The Delta State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old man, identified as Success, for allegedly killing his father with a cutlass in Amukpe community, Sapele Local Government Area of the state.
New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred at the family’s residence following a heated argument over a monetary request.
According to the report, the tragedy began when Success demanded N5,000 from his father, who declined to give him the money.
The argument escalated into a violent confrontation as Success known as a drug addict with a history of erratic behaviour reportedly grabbed a cutlass and attacked his father, inflicting severe injuries.
The victim was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Confirming the tragic incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe, disclosed that Success has already been taken into custody.