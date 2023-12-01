Delta: Police Arrest 8 Kidnap Suspects, Recover Victim’s Vehicle, Foil Another Operation

A 43-year-old woman (name withheld), abducted by suspected kidnappers in Delta State has been rescued by operatives of the state Police Command in Sapele area of the state. It was learnt that the woman was rescued from the kidnap syndicates who operates with tricycle in Sapele, Oghara, Warri and its environs.

The Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said the suspects were arrested after receiving information related to the kidnap of the 43-years- old woman, who was kidnapped by a syndicate of armed men in a tricycle along Shell Road, Sapele on November 19, 2023.

Edafe said the victim while driving in her ML350 Mercedez Benz was abducted in her vehicle, until the vehicle ran out of fuel and she transferred into their operational tricycle. She was however released three days after she was abducted, after two million naira ransom was paid.

Meanwhile, on November 25, operatives of the command embarked on a sting operation assisted by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sapele, which led to the arrest of the syndicate gang leader, one Morrison Godwin, 41 who confessed to the crime and revealed that he was planning to meet with other gang members at their hideout to strategise for another kidnap operation when he was arrested by the police.

He said: “After receiving the information, the team then laid ambush for the criminals at their meeting point and arrested the other gang members identified as Raymond Etchie 46, who negotiated and received the ransom; Felix Okoro 40, who is the driver of the syndicate; Oghene Ogaga sylvester 45, who guarded kidnap victim; Henry Edeki 35, Ominike Sunday 23, Jerusalem Sun- day 35, and Theophilus Akpofi 29.”

Edafe added that, the suspects during interrogation disclosed the location of the victim’s vehicle which was later recovered at Oghara Town. While efforts are on to recover the kidnapper’s operational weapons.