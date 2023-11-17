Delta: Police Arrest 5 Robbery Suspects Allegedly Terrorising Agbor And Environ

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested four suspected armed robbers cum cultists in the Agbor area of the state. The suspects identified as Ogbolu Peter 35, Justice Nmor 28, Precious Odilu 26 and Queen Mba 27, were arrested on Saturday November 12, while acting on credible intelligence.

The Command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said after receiving intelligence about the robbers, the police stormed their hideout at Kelubia Street, Agbor-Obi area of the state where the suspects were arrested.

Edafe said among the suspects two were female and preliminary investigation led to the search of the suspects premises during which two locally made cut-to- size guns, one AK- 47 magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, three rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, two live cartridges, two Vikings secret cult berets, and ten wraps of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from their apartment.

In another development, members of Crack Squad received information about a cult activity at Ogwashi-Uku, Ubulu-Uku Road. He said upon arrival, the members of the Crack Squad cordoned off the premises and arrested one Chigozie John, 36 years old, and recovered one locally made cut-to-size gun with one live cartridge.

“The suspect admitted being a member of Aro Bagger Confraternity. Further investigation is in process, as efforts are being made to arrest other cult members operating within the state.” Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, called on the assistance of the public in the speedy eradication of firearms and ammunition in the state, stating that the opportunity given by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun for persons in possession of firearms to return to the nearest police station is still open, noting that criminal activities will not be tolerated in the state.