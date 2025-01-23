Delta: Police Arrest 2 Robbery Suspects, Recover Guns

Share

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered three guns.

The suspects, identified as Ogochukwu Stephen, 25 and Christian Emmanuel, 24, were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad during stop and search on January 17, along Ibusa road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said during a stop and search flagged down a tricycle with registration number; 99VG conveying two occupants.

Edafe said the operatives subjected them to a search during which two rounds of 9mm live ammunition were initially recovered from them.

Further investigation, a search warrant was executed on their premises where two fabricated Beretta Pistols and one improvised gun were recovered.

In the same vein, a 40-year-old Eriga Enyuche was also arrested and one G3 rifle, pump action gun and cutlass concealed inside the ceiling of his one room apartment were recovered.

The suspect was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer of Agbarho after a tip off received by the DPO who mobilised his patrol team to the suspect residence.

However, the Divisional Police Officer of Bomadi received information that some suspected cultist were seen parading themselves and brandishing weapons in the show of supremacy.

Edafe said acting on the information, on January 18, 2025, the DPO Bomadi detailed operatives attached to the division alongside vigilantes embarked on an intelligence-led investigation and arrested the main suspect Felix Emizibo, 29 and one fabricated Beretta pistol was recovered from him.

During the preliminary investigation it was revealed that the suspect bought the gun from his uncle for the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira. The suspects are in police custody, while the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda commended officers and men of the command for their continuous commitment to ensuring that the state is safe and secured by going after criminal elements and smoking them out from their hiding place.

