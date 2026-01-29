Delta: Police Arrest 11 Suspected Cultists, Armed Robbers

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested eleven suspected cultists following recent cult clashes and killings in Ughelli and other parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, directed an intensified, intelligence-led manhunt for cultists and other violent criminal elements across the state led by ASP Julius Robinson of CP Special Assignment Team.

The CP directives led to the dismantling of the cult killing network linked to the recent cult clashes in Ughelli town, as part of ongoing efforts to curb cult-related violence in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said acting on credible intelligence, CP-SAT operatives arrested two suspects, Warri Ochuko of Orogun Community and Lucky Okohwoake of Afiesere Community, both in Ughelli North LGA.

During interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements and provided actionable intelligence, leading to a coordinated operation across Ughelli metropolis and the arrest of six additional suspects: Richard William Onorode Pius, Sunday Jakpor; others are Victory Ogbemudia, Raymond Arhiakpore and Precious Wanogho.