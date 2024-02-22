New Telegraph

February 22, 2024
February 22, 2024
Delta Police Apprehend Woman With 175 Live Cartridges

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwinda Olufemi has confirmed that the operatives of the command have apprehended a 53-year-old woman, Efe David with 175 live cartridges.

Parading the suspect at the Police headquarters on Thursday, CP Olufemi said the Command’s  Eagle-Net Special Squad arrested Efe during a regular patrol along the Asaba/Ibusa road.

According to him, the culprit, an indigenous of the Oria-Abraka Community in the Ethiope-East Local Government Area, was apprehended by the police during a regular patrol along the Asaba/Ibusa road, following their flagging down of a commercial Sienna.

CP Olufemi said: “The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

