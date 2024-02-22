Delta Police Apprehend Woman With 175 Live Cartridges

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwinda Olufemi has confirmed that the operatives of the command have apprehended a 53-year-old woman, Efe David with 175 live cartridges.

Parading the suspect at the Police headquarters on Thursday, CP Olufemi said the Command’s Eagle-Net Special Squad arrested Efe during a regular patrol along the Asaba/Ibusa road.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the culprit, an indigenous of the Oria-Abraka Community in the Ethiope-East Local Government Area, was apprehended by the police during a regular patrol along the Asaba/Ibusa road, following their flagging down of a commercial Sienna.

CP Olufemi said: “The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”