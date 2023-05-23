Delta Police Apprehend 30-Years-Old Suspected Cultist

A 30-year-old suspected cultist, identified as Precious Moses was apprehended by the operative of the Delta State Police Command attached to the Otor-Owhe Division in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect who is an indigene of the Owhelogbo Community was arrested while he and his members were having a meeting in their hideout.

Confirming the arrest, the police in a statement issued by its Police Public Relations Office, SP Bright Edafe said that the police retrieved a locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun, and 3 live cartridges from the suspect.

The Police image maker said the Police stormed the hideout and cordoned off the area.

According to him, ”The suspected cultists on noticing the presence of the policemen, took to their heels but were given a heated chase.”

He noted that it was during the chase that the suspect was arrested with the above items recovered from him.

He added, “Investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of Viking Confraternity and part of the syndicate terrorizing the said community.

“Manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”