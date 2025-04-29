Delta Partners Xenergi On Industrial Park Development

Share

The Delta State Government has struck collaboration with Xenergi Limited, to establish a robust infrastructure and facility base for development of the KGG Gas Eco-Industrial Park (KGIP).

According to a statement, the collaboration brings the Xenergi consortium, the Delta State Government and the Delta Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) together in a strategic initiative to attract global investments to an infrastructure enhanced operating haven conceived to be hosted in the state.

It added that the partnership would focused on securing world-class infrastructure and facilities essential for the development of gas-based industries and the financing, engineering, procurement, and installation of such within the KGIP.

It stated that activities in the new KGIP area were to be fired with clean, affordable and sustainable gas from the existing Kwale Gas Gathering (KGG) facilities for speedy industrial evolution and efficient commercial operations across the DSEZ.

According to it, the strategic step by the Delta State government and Xenergi Limited plugs directly into the Nigerian gas vision, the realization of which is currently accelerated by the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration of the federal government under the Decade of Gas agenda.

It said: “The Decade of Gas programme addresses a combination of economic needs, environmental responsibility and energy diversification as captured in the Nigerian vision for its abundant gas resources.

The federal government has in recent years challenged the petroleum industry with a set of economic targets to harness produced gas for catalyzing national economic and industrial growth, fire power generation and also fuel transportation.

“With the robust policies and programmes being implemented under the Decade of Gas programme, the government has mandated the petroleum industry to drive domestic economic development and accelerate industrial growth with sustainable and efficient gas resources.

“To enable private companies like Xenergi Limited to commit funds towards deepening the domestic gas market and diversifying the nation’s energy products, the government has, through the Decade of Gas agenda, created robust commercial arrangements for development of gas-based industries to drive the economy along global trends in energy transition.

“The public-private partnership and the ambitious KGIP project therefore mark a significant step forward in realization of the collective industry mandate to stake huge investments in developing new infrastructure and facilities for domestic gas supply.

The project therefore forms a key success factor for the viability of the DSEZ industrial area in Kwale, Delta State, Nigeria.

“Together, we intend to create a robust environment that will not only facilitate the growth of gas-based industries (GBI) but also attract and retain investors and industry leaders in related fields of business,” the partners declared in a statement.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, emphasised the importance of the KGIP to the local economy.

Share