Delta: Palm Wine Tappers, Lumberers Rescue Kidnapped Military Officer

A military officer, simply identified as Major Josiah, that was kidnapped in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, has been rescued by villagers from the deep forest of Tuomo community.

The officer was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday night by armed youths. His assailants were said to have invaded his lodge, dispossessed him of his gun and allegedly whisked him away to the creeks of the neighbouring Burutu Local Government Area.

An indigene of Bomadi, who identified himself as Pere in Warri yesterday said the victim was found in the forest where the kidnappers abandoned him.

He said, “Palm-wine tappers and lumberers discovered him where he was tied inside a canoe with gunshot wounds on his leg and hand.” He said he was swiftly rushed to a nearby camp for safe keeping before being conveyed with canoe to his community.

“His kinsmen subsequently alerted the military Joint Task Force (JTF) that moved him to a safer asylum”, Pere said. A top officer at the Military Command in Bomadi confirmed that the victim has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.