Delta On Accelerated Path, Sustainable Growth Under Oborevwori – Akpovie

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), Pastor Godwin Akpovie, has lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for placing the state on the path of accelerated growth and sustainable economic development in two years.

He paid tribute to the Governor’s virtues of the common good in infrastructural development and his impactful accomplishments in the private and public sectors.

He said the Governor has demonstrated commitment to the betterment of the state, hence in recognition of this, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a global infrastructure giant, validated his administration’s credibility.

He said, “With their vast global portfolio, CCECC’s commendation confirms that Delta meets top engineering standards as the Governor continues to serve as a democrat who believes in the development of the State.

“This message of goodwill and felicitation speaks to the high regard and esteem in which Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is held by the Delta Special Economic Zone Board.”

He described him as “a leader of impeccable disposition at 62”, adding that “the state is soaring to new heights, leaving behind a trail of progress and prosperity for all its inhabitants.”

He said since the Governor provided veritable ground for the DSEZs and demonstrated exemplary focus and diligence in transforming the state, it has partnered with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) Programme, aimed at boosting agriculture and economic growth in the State with potentials to employ over fifty thousand people.

“Additionally, the Zone, in partnership with the Delta State Government and Xenergi Limited, is developing the KGG Gas Eco-Industrial Park in Kwale Free Trade Zone”, he said.

