Delta: Oborevwori On Course With His MORE Agenda

FELIX NWANERI writes on the conscious effort by Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to leave an indelible mark in the oil-rich of state given his leadership style that emphasizes policies that impact development

There is no doubt that infrastructure development by the Sheriff Oborevwori administration, has not only brought Delta State to limelight, it has continued to project the governor as a leader driven by the zeal to leave a lasting legacy.

With less than two years into his first term, the Oborevwori administration has already completed key infrastructure projects and introduced reforms aimed at boosting economic growth and improving the standard of living in Delta State.

From the transport sector to healthcare, environment, education, economy and security, the oil-rich state has witnessed developmental strides in line with the MORE Agenda of Governor Oborevwori’s leadership.

The agenda, is an acronym for “Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.”

While some observers are likely to conclude that the governor may be obsessed with a desire to leave remarkable legacy projects, discerning minds are of the view that the motivation behind his giant strides transcends keeping Delta on the number one spot in terms of economic viability.

He governor believes in building a state Deltans can all be proud of. In redefining governance, Oborevwori has ensured that sustainable development and advancing Delta go beyond promises given the number of projects his administration has so far completed and several others at various stages of completion.

While some of the projects were initiated by the Oborevwori administration, others were projects started by past administrations in the state.

Recall that the governor had on assumption of office on May 29, 2023, promised not to abandon any project, whether initiated by his government or inherited from the immediate past or previous administrations in the state.

Amongst the completed projects are the Trans-Warri-Ode-Itsekiri bridges and access roads phase 1; Oviri-Olomu/Egodor road, IbusaAchala road phase 1, Okwuama road in Osubi to link Etakpo Lane/ Macnero road, Old Okpe road, Jeddo as well as rehabilitation and resealing of Otolokpo/Ute-Okpu/ Ekuku Agbor/Ndemili/Obeti/ Umutu road.

Others are completion of perimeter fencing of Asaba International Airport; construction Okuvo/Okugbogbo/Mereje road; rehabilitation of 1.16 km section of Ogume-Emu road; construction of Hon, Abinoko Way, community road and Ekuobodo Village Access road Phase1, Okuobodo Village; construction of Kokodiagbene community road in Warri South West LGA.

The list also has construction of Awharode Street/Awharode Lane in Oghior Town Udu; construction of Urueode Internal roads in Ofagbe, construction of impacted section of Ellu/ Aradhe road; construction of UmutuEku road, construction of Agboghor road in Odorubu Town, Patani LGA and construction of Comrade Izeze road in Oginibo.

The Oborevwori administration has also ensured the completion and inauguration of a 500 and double 250-seater auditoriums, building and furnishing of Faculty of Agriculture, Administrative Building and entrance gate as well as the main entrance access road at the Dennis Osadebey University, Anwai-Asaba. Of more significance is the fact that Oborevwori has continued to walk his talk on his commitment to ensure completion of all ongoing projects in Delta State.

One of such projects is the multibillion Naira ultra-modern High Court Complex in Asaba, the state capital. Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who cut the tape to declare the five-floor edifice open on June 4, 2024, commended Governor Oborevwori for the functional impetus the facility would add to justice administration processes in the state.

Jonathan, who also recalled how Oborevwori returned more than half a billion Naira unused funds to the state treasury when he was the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, asserted that the governor has cut a niche for himself as a trustworthy and accountable leader, who is interested in a paradigm shift in democratic governance.

His words: “There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state and we expect anybody who takes over government to continue with them and you are doing exactly that.

I believe that if you go across the country today, this is one of the best judiciary headquarters in the country and I congratulate the governor and the judiciary of Delta State for this exemplary project.”

The Oborevwori administration has prioritised debt repayment and made significant investments in construction projects, while maintaining financial stability

Oborevwori, who explained the concept and features of the judicial facility that includes six courtrooms, six conference halls, VIP lounge, six witness waiting rooms, six holding cells, six judges and lawyers lounge, six secretarial offices, two general conference halls as well as Internet facility and a library, also presented 20 Toyota Sports Utility Vehicles to judges in the state during the inauguration of the court complex.

Notable among the new projects started by the Oborevwori administration is the N78 billion Julius Berger three flyovers cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion projects in Effurun and Warri megalopolis.

There is also the KwaleBenebu Bridge in Ndokwa area, AsabaUgheli road, Ayakoromo Bridge in Burutu Council Area of the state and the Destiny Bridge across the Orere River in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, who conducted journalists round some of the projects’ sites during a media tour alongside his Information counterpart, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, sometime last year, particularly stated that the Destiny Bridge signifies Governor Oborevwori’s opportunities for all Deltans as enshrined in his MORE Agenda. His words: “I am very pleased with this project, the famous Orere bridge because it is something I advocated for over the years.

Here, we are standing across the project that is being handled by Obakpor Engineering, an indigenous construction firm. One of the cardinal legs upon which the MORE Agenda of Governor Oborevwori stands is ‘opportunities for all’ and it means everybody would have the opportunity to prove themselves.”

Governor Oborevwori, on his part, said that his administration had turned the state to a huge construction site with 317 ongoing road projects in the last one year.

He said out of the 317 projects, a total of 76 roads with a cumulative length of 171.49km and 85.30km length of drains were initiated by his administration.

According to him, the OkpanamIbusa, Isheagu-Ewulu roads and the Emevor-Orogun roads, which spanned 5.3 kilometres, 9.1 kilometres and 4.4km, respectively and connect major towns, will boost the socio-economic lives of the people of the areas.

He noted that Delta State is making impressive progress in infrastructural and human capital development despite the economic hard times bedeviling the country, adding that the state has not borrowed a dime to fund projects. “God has been faithful in the affairs of the state as people who live outside this state don’t know what we are enjoying.

We are enjoying peace and progress. There is also abundance for us in this hard time in Nigeria.” As a man with “street credibility,” Governor Oborevwori is aware that governance as a human enterprise must positively touch the lives of the people. This explains why he says he will remain committed to changing the lives of the people.

The plight of traders, artisans and other people who engage in start-ups have received his government’s attention, with the intervention of N500 million to 5,000 small business operators. His administration has also demonstrated its commitment to supporting the educational pursuits of Delta State students, with payment of bursary to over 32,000 students of the state in higher institutions across the country.

Oborevwori’s policies are equally noticeable in the health sector. While the state recently won $400,000 from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for excellence in primary healthcare, its contributory health commission was recently ranked first in the country and West African sub-region.

The award, part of the Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge, was organised in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and it is the first time Delta State would be been recognized in any category of the awards since they began in 2019. Last year, the governor approved N3 billion for the rehabilitation of 150 primary health centres across the state.

This is in addition to free maternal care for pregnant women and children up to five years old. The question many continue to ask over achievements of the Delta governor so far is: How has the state been able to raise funds to fund its projects?

The state Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, who offered an insight on that, said the state is not only financial stable, but has not borrowed funds from any financial institution, domestic or international, since Governor Oborevwori assumed office.

Tilije emphasized that the administration has maintained a clean financial record and is committed to fiscal prudence, while asserting that Delta State’s robust financial base is strong enough to sustain it without federal allocations for the next two to three years.

“I say this with confidence because I am fully aware of the state’s finances and balances as of today. The Oborevwori administration has prioritised debt repayment and made significant investments in construction projects, while maintaining financial stability,” he explained.

The commissioner also highlighted improved contractual relationships with contractors, noting that the state now offers 30 per cent to 40 per cent advance payments for major projects, with plans to increase it to 70 per cent during the current dry season to accelerate development.

While it has been accolades for the administration’s commitment to financial discipline and efficient resource management, which underscores its dedication to delivering impactful projects without burdening the state with debt, Governor Oborevwori, is not relenting in his administration’s dedication to delivering more dividends of democracy to Deltans.

