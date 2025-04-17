Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwore, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a safe and enabling environment for Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, the new operator of the NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR Joint Venture, following its acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) assets.

Speaking in Asaba on Thursday, Governor Oborevwore assured the company’s leadership of the state government’s readiness to support its operations, describing Delta as one of the most peaceful and investment-friendly states in the South-South region.

“You will do well in Delta State. I assure you that your operations here are safe. Delta State is one of the most peaceful states in the South-South. Your investment here is secure.

“Security is very important, and we don’t take it lightly,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the company’s Communications, Media & Non-Governmental Organisation Relations Manager, Bam Odugbesan.

Oborevwore also called for a strong and constructive partnership between Renaissance, the state, and host communities, emphasizing the need for dialogue and collaboration over conflict.

“I believe in dialogue rather than confrontation. Once you have a relationship with the host communities and they are involved in your operations, you won’t face any issues.

“It is not by confrontation but by dialogue. Once you play your part, the government will support you. We will not condone any attack on oil installations,” he said.

The Renaissance delegation, led by its Chairman, Dr. Layi Fatona, included Managing Director and CEO Tony Attah, alongside other top company officials. During the meeting, Fatona expressed the company’s commitment to working in alignment with the Delta State government’s MORE Agenda — an initiative focused on Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security.

In his remarks, Attah highlighted the significance of Renaissance’s transition into Nigeria’s energy landscape, calling it a unique opportunity for both the state and the country.

“We are starting from the Niger Delta but have an African ambition to be the leader in the energy landscape,” Attah said, adding that the company is committed to exceeding the achievements of its predecessor, SPDC.

He further praised the state government’s historical cooperation with Shell and expressed confidence that Renaissance would enjoy even stronger support as it begins its operations in the region.

Renaissance, which recently finalized the acquisition of SPDC’s 30 percent interest in the joint venture, is now positioned as Nigeria’s largest oil and gas operator, Odugbesan noted.

