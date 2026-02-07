Delta Obedient Movement Declaration Of ADC Confirms New Political Alignment – Oboh

The South-South political landscape shifted decisively on Saturday, as the Delta State chapter of the Obedient Movement formally declared for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Asaba.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the declaration sent a strong signal across Nigeria’s political space: a new coalition is fully rooted in Nigeria, driven by citizens, reformists, and collapsing political structures seeking relevance, credibility, and results.

In a statement, the ADC South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, described the event as far more than a routine defection. She called it “the consolidation of a people-powered political movement gaining speed across Nigeria.”

According to her, the ADC has become the rallying point for political groups disillusioned with empty platforms and recycled leadership.

“The Delta declaration forms part of a broader national realignment,” Oboh said. “This is not about political survival; it is about political rebirth.

Nigerians are regrouping around a party that listens, includes and delivers.” She noted that the ADC continues to absorb weakened party structures and reform movements determined to build a credible alternative to politics-as-usual.

The Delta declaration was led by Hon. Onochie Osheokwu, the Obedient Movement South-South Zonal Coordinator, alongside the Delta State Coordinator, Hon. Emerure Favour. In a short but firm acceptance speech, Osheokwu declared that the Obedient Movement was integrating into the ADC, not as passengers. “We believe in structure, values and people-driven politics,” he said. “We have found that home in the ADC, and together we will build a Nigeria that truly works for its people.”

The momentous entrance of the Chief Host, His Excellency Dr Peter Obi, crowned the event and electrified the gathering. In a hard-hitting political speech, Obi said Nigerians currently live without a sustainable government, warning that hunger, poverty and hardship have become daily realities due to bad policies and poor leadership.

He stressed that Nigeria does not suffer from a lack of talent or resources, but from leadership failure. Obi urged Nigerians to reject politics built on propaganda and embrace competence, discipline and accountability.

He praised the ADC for building a platform where ideas matter more than godfathers and where citizens, not elites, drive political direction.

Welcoming participants, the ADC Delta State Chairman, Austin Okoli, described the declaration as “a turning point for Delta politics.”

He said the ADC now represents the convergence point for Nigerians tired of recycled promises and hollow party structures, assuring new members of full inclusion rooted in internal democracy, unity and grassroots empowerment.

Renowned political economist, democracy advocate, and ADC national leader, Professor Pat Utomi, addressed the gathering with characteristic candour. The founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership said Nigeria’s most profound crisis is a values crisis, not a resource crisis.

He argued that the ADC offers a rare opportunity to reset Nigeria’s political compass around integrity, productivity and shared prosperity.

Speaking next, the National Youth Leader, Balarabe Rufai, described the Obedient Movement as “the most obedient movement in Nigeria,” stressing that its decision to join the ADC carries deep political significance.

He said the strength of the ADC lies in its DNA—shared love, inclusivity and humanity—symbolised by the ADC handshake. “The ADC handshake represents humanity itself,” he said, “and that is why this union matters.”

In addition, the South South Zonal Youth Leader, Bright Honda, reaffirmed the importance of youth mobilisation and the need for strong support for the ADC movement as a platform for inclusive governance and active citizenship.

Representing the national leadership, the National Chief Whip, Elder Festus Igbinoba, reaffirmed the commitment of the National Chairman, Senator David Mark, to building a broad, credible coalition capable of winning elections and governing responsibly.

The declaration also recorded the presence of Dr Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, further reinforcing the strategic weight of the Delta alignment.

The Deputy National Chairman, Senator Andrew Uchendu, formally received the decampees. He congratulated the Obedient Movement for joining ADC and described the Party as the only credible alternative capable of rescuing Nigerians from deepening poverty. Speaking on behalf of the national leadership, he presented the ADC flag to the Obedient Movement and urged them not to let Nigeria down.

One of the defining moments came from the National PWD Leader, Dr Chike Okogwu, who emphasised the importance of the ADC handshake as a symbol of equality and inclusion.

He recalled that, like in 2023, the Obedients proved themselves true democrats and said the alliance between the ADC and the Obedient Movement guarantees that the ADC is positioned to take over the mantle of leadership in 2027.

The ADC National Woman Leader, Naomi Lasara Abel, also expressed gratitude for the growing participation of women in the party, describing their role as central to building a humane, people-focused political movement.

Oboh concluded that the South-South ADC is fast emerging as a decisive national force. “ADC is firmly rooted,” she declared, “and the South-South is leading the charge—moving Nigerian politics away from failed old ways and towards a future that delivers.”

She added that the event was graced by prominent leaders and supporters from far and wide, such as Ken Pela, alongside Deputy National Youth Leader, ADC Hassana Shuaibu Dada, and Hon. Musa Bakari. Assistant Secretary of the INEC Affairs, the full presence of the ADC Delta State Executives, including the state publicity secretary, Bishop Obiajulu, state woman leader, Joy Mena, Senatorial woman leader, Faith okolo and others, sealing what many now regard as a defining moment in the region’s political journey.