Delta Nursing Student Faces Sanction Over Viral First Lady’s Video

The Delta State College of Nursing Sciences has issued a disciplinary query to a student, Osato Edobor, for allegedly recording and posting an unauthorized video on social media during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the State.

According to a letter signed by the provost of the institution, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, and dated March 27, 2025, accused Edobor of engaging in a malicious act by recording herself singing and posting an “Unofficial response” to a song during the First Lady’s arrival at the Dome Event Centre in Asaba.

New Telegraph reports that the disciplinary move follows a viral video circulating on social media in which nursing students at the event appeared to reject the First Lady as their “Mother.”

The incident occurred when the event’s Master of Ceremony introduced Oluremi Tinubu as “Everyone’s mother,” a customary title for First Ladies in Nigeria.

However, the students responded in unison, “Na your mama be this,” meaning “This is your mother,” refusing to accept the designation

The school directed Edobor to submit a written explanation in triplicate within 24 hours, justifying why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

“This is a punishable offence as enshrined in the Student Handbook under standardised disciplinary action for some punishable offences No. 8, Page 21,” the letter stated.

The event was part of the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme, where 10,000 professional kits were distributed to midwives in the South-South geopolitical zone.

