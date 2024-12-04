Delta Not Among States Owing New Minimum Wage – Aniagwu

Share

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Mr Charles Aniagwu has said that the state was among the first to pay workers the new minimum wage.

Speaking on a live television programme monitored in Asaba with the theme “Developments within the sub-nationals year 2024 in retrospect”, Aniagwu said Delta was among the first states in the country to pay the new minimum wage as far back as October 2024.

He said: “When the federal government agreed with labour on the need to implement a N70,000 Naira minimum wage. Our government made it very clear that as soon as that was settled, we were going to proceed to begin implementation.

“So we are not among those that are still procrastinating. We are not even implementing just N70,000. We are implementing far above that.

“We are not saying we are going to implement because as for the salaries that were paid last month, our people have already received the minimum wage right from October. So we have started implementing.

“So we are not among those that are having challenges with their workforce. We always have the cooperation of our labour force in Delta.

“Governor Oborevwori who is very labour-friendly, has even before the argument around wage increase, because of the hardship that was triggered by certain pronouncements at the federal level already kick-started a number of policies aimed at ensuring that our workforce is taken care of and that the challenges triggered by some of those policies are mitigated.”

On health care delivery, Aniagwu said the Oborevwori administration was working on over 150 health centres even as the 64 general hospitals in the state are receiving a facelift. This is in addition to the establishment of a new teaching hospital in Ozoro.

“We have been able to get the National Universities Commission to accredit a number of programmes including the introduction of Medicine at the Delta State University of Science and Technology in Ozoro.

“So we are now building a College of Medicine that will be able to cater to the needs of the medical students that will have to attend that institution in Ozoro.

“We have also taken a look at some of the other health needs such as increased medical personnel, the shortage of medical personnel no thanks to the japa syndrome.

“So much has been done in the health sector, i had the privilege of laying the foundation stone on behalf of my Governor for the College of Health Technology at Ovrode in Isoko North Local Government Area.

“This is to address the issue of medical personnel shortage so that we’re able to also train more in addition to those that will graduate from our university and those who also come in from outside the shores of our state for the purpose of advancing our healthcare.”

Speaking on the empowerment of Deltans, Aniagwu said over 220,000 have been trained and empowered through D-CARES and other MDAs.

“In terms of empowerment being anchored by the Ministry of Economic Planning, over 220,000 persons are already empowered through the D-CARES programme where we advance some form of grants to these persons to be able to enhance their businesses.

“In other instances, some other persons are trained like what we had with the Ministry of Women Affairs two weeks ago where the governor had the opportunity to present starter packs to individuals that have been trained.”

On enhancing peace and security, Aniagwu said Governor Oborevwori hosted the Inspector General of Police who was in the state on a working visit.

“Governor Oborevwori donated over 33 Hilux vehicles to the police and other security agencies to enhance security in the state.

“One thing that is working for us here in Delta by the grace of God is that our people are also seeing that the governor means well and is putting their money to where they expect it to be.

“Hence we’re getting a whole lot of support from them which is why the amount of peace we enjoy today you need to go to Warri, you need to come to Asaba and see the amount of development that is taking place.

“This can only be possible in the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, that peace and tranquillity is one thing that exists in Delta. we have nightlife and many other persons are coming in because they believe that in Delta their investment is safe and so the return on investment in Delta today is something that will quadruple in a very short while.”

